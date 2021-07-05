Arunachal: Annual Action Plan under Jal Jeevan Mission approvced in Kra Daadi dist

PALIN- The District Water Sanitation Mission, Kra Daadi under the chairmanship of Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner approved the Annual Action Plan 2021-22 under Jal Jeevan Mission in its meeting held at the DC’s office today. Altogether 195 schemes under the mission have been approved for the district which also includes 23 nos. of convergent schemes.

Tala lauded the works of the Public Health Engineering and Water Sanitation Department while urging them to put more efforts in reaching out to the public especially to those in the remotest areas of the district. He extended his full support and cooperation on the part of the district administration in implementing the government schemes in various blocks/circles of the district.

He also instructed the administrative officers to keep themselves abreast of all the developmental activities undergoing in their respective jurisdictions. The implementing agencies should invariably keep the administration informed of all major activities being undertaken by them, he added. Innovative ideas in any field must be encouraged, he opined further.

Smt. Charu Menia, Zilla Parishad Chairperson requested the departmental officers to guide the panchayat leaders in official and developmental matters as most of the leaders are new to the system. She also said that all support and cooperation would be extended by her team for development of the district.

Er. Charu Sakap, Executive Engineer, PHED briefed the members of the achievements and ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. Later, he placed the proposal for the Annual Action Plan 2021-22 to the members for its approval.

The meeting was also attended by Smt. Yame Higio, ADC (Hq), Rido Tarak, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Administrative Officers, Head of Offices and department officers/officials of PHED, Palin Division.