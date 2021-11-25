VIRAL

VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant “proposes marriage” to his partner with a bouquet of flowers

The history was shared in Instagram and immediately became a trend winning the hearts of all users.

November 25, 2021
0 1 minute read
VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant “proposes marriage” to his partner with a bouquet of flowers
Story Highlights
  • The elephant is happy, makes a gesture with her trunk that her beloved responds with the same intensity and joy. They both simulate a polite gesture with their front paws until the video cuts out suddenly.

VIRAL VIDEO-   An elephant who, believe it or not, decided to propose to the female elephant that touches your heart, assuming that even these unpredictable giants can give and share love. The history was shared in Instagram and immediately became a trend winning the hearts of all users.

In the footage, the elephant holds a bouquet of flowers with his trunk as he approaches firmly towards his beloved. When he gets close to her offers her the flowers and she accepts immediately while staying under an arch formed of trees, decorated with more flowers.

Watch This Also- Elephant  joining man in hula hoop performance, Video goes viral 

The elephant is happy, makes a gesture with her trunk that her beloved responds with the same intensity and joy. They both simulate a polite gesture with their front paws until the video cuts out suddenly.

Related Articles

Since then, millions have been those who have been amazed with this love story, of which no further details are yet available, but users have left all kinds of comments.

Also Watch This Viral Video: Man performs amazing basketball tricks involving an elephant

The video has been shared on Instagram by a page, elephantsofworld. The clip has received more than 1.3 lakh likes and many comments.

WATCH THIS HEART TOUCHING VIDEO

“Elephants are such intelligent and beautiful beasts.”, “Wow! This is absolutely romantic “, “Amazing! With the little trunk blossoming at the end! So thoughtful “, “I need a proposal like this, even if it’s from an elephant”, “true love. This is healthy.” users said.

Tags
November 25, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can't calm

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can’t calm

November 5, 2021
Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

October 31, 2021
Side effect of Fuel Price Hike: Bike converted for 9 people to ride at a time , video goes Viral

Side effect of Fuel Price Hike: Bike converted for 9 people to ride at a time, video goes Viral

October 31, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: School Principal Hangs Kid Upside Down From Building as Punishment

VIRAL NEWS: School Principal Hangs Kid Upside Down From Building as Punishment

October 30, 2021
Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara

Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara

October 28, 2021
Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

October 24, 2021
Viral Video: Man riding pillion on bike without rider goes VIRAL

Viral Video: Man riding pillion on bike without rider goes VIRAL

October 24, 2021
Viral video of Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is winning the hearts of the netizens

Viral video of Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is winning the hearts of the netizens

October 21, 2021
Woman taken to hospital on cot tied to bike in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Woman taken to hospital on cot tied to bike in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

October 20, 2021
Ratan, an elderly woman selling pens on Pune street to make a living is winning hearts of netizens

Ratan, an elderly woman selling pens on Pune street to make a living is winning hearts of netizens

October 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button