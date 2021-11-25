VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant “proposes marriage” to his partner with a bouquet of flowers

Story Highlights The elephant is happy, makes a gesture with her trunk that her beloved responds with the same intensity and joy. They both simulate a polite gesture with their front paws until the video cuts out suddenly.

VIRAL VIDEO- An elephant who, believe it or not, decided to propose to the female elephant that touches your heart, assuming that even these unpredictable giants can give and share love. The history was shared in Instagram and immediately became a trend winning the hearts of all users.

In the footage, the elephant holds a bouquet of flowers with his trunk as he approaches firmly towards his beloved. When he gets close to her offers her the flowers and she accepts immediately while staying under an arch formed of trees, decorated with more flowers.

The elephant is happy, makes a gesture with her trunk that her beloved responds with the same intensity and joy. They both simulate a polite gesture with their front paws until the video cuts out suddenly.

Since then, millions have been those who have been amazed with this love story, of which no further details are yet available, but users have left all kinds of comments.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a page, elephantsofworld. The clip has received more than 1.3 lakh likes and many comments.

“Elephants are such intelligent and beautiful beasts.”, “Wow! This is absolutely romantic “, “Amazing! With the little trunk blossoming at the end! So thoughtful “, “I need a proposal like this, even if it’s from an elephant”, “true love. This is healthy.” users said.