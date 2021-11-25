Arunachal

Arunachal: Library inaugurated at Hapoli

November 25, 2021
HAPOLI- A newly constructed library at Government Secondary School (GSS ) , Hill Top was inaugurated here today with a ceremonial function starting with ribbon cutting by chief guest Nada Duri, in charge DDSE Lower Subansiri District, along with Fr Arnest as Guest of honour.

During his speech,  Duri, lauded the initiative made by Tadu Opo for giving a beautiful shape to the newly constructed library in the school. He assured of donating one laptop to the school library. Duri encouraged the students and staff to make the best use of the library.

The Incharge Headmaster Bini Tania assured of keeping several category of books to inculcate the habit of reading among the students of the school.

The Headmaster of the school laid emphasis on the importance of library in building future prospects of the students and also those who are voracious readers.

Fr. Arnest, Vice Principal St Claret College, Ziro stressed that a library as a storehouse of knowledge caters to the need of the school in all round development of the children. He opined that a library is an asset of every institution.

A Vote of thanks was given by G P Yadav, the state awardee who also greeted all the dignitaries who attended the program.

