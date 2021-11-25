Entertainment

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

The makers of “Bhediya” unveiled the first look of the film along with the new release date via social media.

November 25, 2021
  • Shrouded in mystic red, Varun's look makes for quite a spectacular image. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

MUMBAI-  Bollywood star Varun Dhawan-starrer “Bhediya” which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradeshs’s Ziro town in March this year, is set to arrive in cinema halls on November 25 next year. The makers of “Bhediya” on Thursday  unveiled the first look of the film along with the new release date via social media.It was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022.

The horror-comedy is directed by “Bala” helmer Amar Kaushik from a script by Niren Bhatt, best known for penning “Asur” and the long-running TV show “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma”.

Read This Also- Varun Dhawan’s pic with Arunachalee Baby will touch your heart

“Let’s meet on this date next year with #Bhediya Starring @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon, releasing on 25th November, 2022 in cinemas worldwide! #BhediyaFirstLook,” read the caption of the poster which saw Dhawan in an intense avatar.

“Bhediya” is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after “Stree” and “Roohi” — both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Read This Also- Varun Dhawan shares new VIDEO, Running Up a Slope in Arunachal Pradesh

Director Kaushik described “Bhediya” as a film with awe-inspiring imagery. “Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” he added.

The makers had earlier released the teaser of the film, which shows a man converting into a wolf, leading to speculations that “Bhediya” is a werewolf film.

Read This Also- Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal go boating in Arunachal Pradesh

Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak also round out the cast of the film.     “Bhediya” is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan’s Maddock Films.

