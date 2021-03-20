Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal go boating in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya. The actor Varun Dhawan has a beautiful company with him– his wife Natasha Dalal. On Saturday, Varun shared a picture on Instagram giving a sneak peek into his boat ride with his wife.

The actor shared a picture with Natasha in which they can be seen posing for a selfie while seated in a boat.

Varun clarified that the duo is not on a honeymoon as his post’s caption read, “Not on a honeymoon.”

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded it with compliments for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Read This Also- Arunachal: Varun Dhawan’s pic with Arunachalee Baby will touch your heart

Read This Also- Varun Dhawan shares new VIDEO, Running Up a Slope in Arunachal Pradesh