Arunachal: Varun Dhawan’s pic with Arunachalee Baby will touch your heart

ITANAGAR- Actor Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh since last week on Tuesday took to social media to share a sweet post reflecting his obsession with the kids of Arunachal Pradesh.

He posted a picture with an adorable infant and also put a video along with it where he is seen playing with the little one with all his heart. He captioned the post as, “Babies of #ArunachalPradesh Thiagi kambo is his name.”

In the photo, Varun can be seen holding the baby in his arms while posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Varun also shared a video in which he can be seen holding the baby in the air. Varun wears a black jacket in the picture and he completed his look with a scarf.

Varun introduced the baby as Thiagi Kambo in the caption of his post. “Babies of #ArunachalPradesh Thiagi kambo is his name,” he wrote in the caption. The actor’s fans were all hearts for the post, and they dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post. “Awww” commented one of the fan.