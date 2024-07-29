Arunachal:  Thupten Lhamu Crowned Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2024

TAWANG- Thupten Lhamu of Tawang was crowned Miss Universe Arunachal in a dazzling ceremony. The prestigious event showcased the grace, talent, and charisma of Arunachal’s finest young women.

Thupten Lhamu, hailing from NamTsering village under Lumla subdivision in Tawang district, clinched the coveted title with her poise, intelligence, and commitment to community welfare set her apart.

The first runner-up, Danyi Reela, impressed the judges with her elegance and confidence, while the second runner-up, Gianga Ramching Mara, showcased her beauty and grace throughout the competition.

Thupten Lhamu’s journey to the crown was marked by dedication, hard work, and a passion for making a positive impact. As Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh, she will represent our state on the national stage at Miss Universe India.

Chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated Lhamu and said Youth of Arunachal Pradesh are versatile & dynamic! “ Kudos to Ms Thupten Lhamu on winning Miss Universe Arunachal title in the pageant. Ms Lhamu will represent our State in Miss Universe India competition. We all join in praying for your success in the grand event”. The CM wrote in social media.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu also extended warm congratulations to Thupten Lhamu, recognizing her tremendous achievement. The entire community joins in celebrating this remarkable feat, she added.