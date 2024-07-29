Arunachal: Five Drug Peddlers, Including One Woman Apprehended with Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun police apprehended five drug peddlers including a woman and seized 11 grams heoirn from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

Accordingly, SP, On 29th July 2024, a reliable source informed the police that a youth was in possession of contraband drugs and seeking addicted local youths in A-Sector, Naharlagun.

SP Mihin Gambo immediately constituted a team comprising SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, SI N. Rama, Ct. Sanu T. Raj, Ct. Debojit Borah, HC S. Dirchi, and Ct. I. Devi to conduct a raid at the suspected location.

The police team, along with EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the peddler identified as Md. Mijanur Rahman alias Zakir (22 years), and Md. Moinul Haque (23 years), near Shiv Mandir, Naharlagun. Both are resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

During a personal search, 3 vials of suspected contraband drugs weighing 3.5 grams were recovered from Mijanur’s possession.

A subsequent search at the meat shop of Md. Moinul Haque led to the recovery of 51 empty vials from the shop located at A-Sector, Naharlagun. Upon examination, they disclosed that they had purchased the contraband from a lady in Naharlagun who is still selling such drugs.

The team led by Insp. K. Dev and EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath rushed to the spot and found a woman with a 2-year-old baby and a man selling heroin.

During interrogation by Lady Head Constable S. Dirchi, the suspect woman revealed her name as Ms. Saira Begum (23 years), of village Gohaidoloni, Bihpuria (Assam).

The baby was her niece, whom she used to disguise the police while selling drugs in the market area.

Upon a personal search by the lady police, 6 vials of suspected contraband drugs weighing 7.5 grams were recovered from her possession.

The male accomplice was identified as Asadul Islam (20 years), resident of village Nowboicha, Lakhimpur, Assam.

Further interrogation revealed the name of the main drug supplier, identified as Nurul Haque (25 years), a resident of Sonapur, Bangalmara, Lakhimpur (Assam), who is currently plying a Bolero pickup in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Based on technical and human intelligence, the police team apprehended Nurul Haque from Pachin river bank, Naharlagun.

The operation, which lasted the whole day, resulted in the seizure of 11 grams of suspected contraband drugs (heroin) and 51 empty vials. Five drug peddlers were arrested under the NDPS Act.