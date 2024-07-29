Arunachal: Nabam Sumpi Nich crowned Mrs Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- Nabam Sumpi Nich was crowned Mrs Lower Subansiri, after wining the 2nd edition of Mrs Lower Subansiri with the theme ‘beauty with a purpose’ culminated at the Nago Putu Dree ground here last evening.

During the glittering grand finale attended by avid beauty pageant spectators, relatives and well wishers of the 19 finalists from the twin Districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor, Nabam Sumpi Nich was crowned the winner while Taba Yajo Bengia, Nako Mamung Tilling, Tado Setho Rotom and Nenko Yallu were crowned 1st, 2nd, 3 rd and 4th Runners Up respectively.

The winner walked away home with the crown and cash prize of 1.50 lac while the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Runners Up received Rs 1 lac, 70,000, 50,000 and 40,000 rupees respectively.

Attending the function as the chief guest, Minister IPR, Industry, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Nyato Dukam said ‘confidence’ is a pre-requisite quality needed in a person to prove and showcase one’s mettle be it talent or beauty. ‘Every individual is beautiful in one’s own perspective. However, confidence and the way you showcase your talent or beauty to outside world is the cutting edge which makes you stand out from the rest’, the Minister pointed out.

While informing that the centre and the state Govt. had declared 2024 as the ‘year of the youth’, Minister Dukam said state Govt. is poised to encourage many such similar programmes in the field of games & sports, culture and beauty pageant which would help in growth and development of the youth.

Appreciating the organizers for conducting the mega beauty pageant in such a grand scale by roping in the services of national and state level organizers, the Minister also suggested the organizers to scale down the length of the programme from the next version.

Guest of honour and Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa said the event serves as a window of opportunity to showcase the hidden talents of the married ladies of the twin districts. ‘Earlier our people emphasized their children to only read and write and become Govt. servants. However, with change of time, people have now realized that employment and income generating avenues are also available in the field of games and sports, beauty pageants for which skills and trainings are necessary’, said the MLA, while appreciating the organizers and spouses of the contestants.

While conveying his best wishes to the contestants, renowned entrepreneur and managing director of M/S Puna Hinda Constructions Puna Hinda announced to sponsor the cost of organizing the 3rd edition of the contest in the following year.

Mrs India Director Deepali Phadnis said through the platform of married women contest, the organizers wanted to bring out ‘role model women’ for the society to recognize and appreciate. ‘Women are the backbone of any society who equally contribute as a wife, mother, sister, professional, tax payer etc. But her contributions are not commensurate with her recognitions and through such beauty pageants for married women, we want to create a platform for them who would be recognized as role models and inspire other women in their society’, said Deepali.

She further said that physical beauty is secondary while real inherent beauty lies within the heart and soul. ‘The idea of beauty pageant for married women is to discover the inner aesthetic beauty and to identify them through such platforms for society to acknowledge and appreciate’, said Deepali.

Chairperson Mrs Lower Subansiri, reigning Mrs India and former Mrs Arunachal and chairperson of Arunachal Civil Society women wing Koj Baya Eshi, chairperson Mrs Arunachal Ngurang Anung Taring, Advisor Mrs Lower Subansiri Duyu Nama and Managing Director Narang Chatung also spoke during the occasion.

The judges of the event comprised Director Mrs India Deepali Phadnis, Chairman Mr Arunachal Jack Taniya Budh and State Director Miss Arunachal Universe Takam Anju.

The event was also attended by DC Lower Subansiri Vivek H.P, SP Kenni Bagra, community based leaders, ZPM’s and public of twin districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor.