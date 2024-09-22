Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season -3

GANGTOK- Naina Subba from Arunachal Pradesh was crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season -3 at a glittering traditional cultural and talent show in Gangtok on Sunday. The grand finale of Miss Limboo Season 3 and Mr. Limboo Season 1 were together held at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

Contestants from all districts of Sikkim, as well as from West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh participated in the prestigious event.

Naina Subba from Arunachal Pradesh won the Miss Limboo title, while Rahul Limboo from Dikchu, East Sikkim, was crowned Mr. Limboo season 1.

“Sikkim Miss Limbu 2024 was never my destination but it’s the milestone of my journey in learning our Yakthung/ Limbu’s rich culture & traditions, Limbu Folk Tales and Songs, Himalayan raw musics were my interests” Naina Subba.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

Samnima Limbu from Bhaluthang, Avril Limbu from Simboley both from West Sikkim were respectively crowned 1st and 2nd Runners Up.

Organisers Sikkim Miss Limbu organisation CEO Binita Mabo Limbu said “ Naina Subba is blessed with beauty, talent and grace who have truly shone throughout the competition and won the crown. She is indeed more than deserving and we are sure she shines on in her career as an entertainer and achieves brilliance in academics too.’