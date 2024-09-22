ArunachalEntertainment

Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season-3

The grand finale of Miss Limboo Season 3 and Mr. Limboo Season 1 were together held at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

Last Updated: September 22, 2024
1 minute read
Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season -3

GANGTOK-   Naina Subba from Arunachal Pradesh was crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season -3 at a glittering traditional cultural and talent show in Gangtok on Sunday.  The grand finale of Miss Limboo Season 3 and Mr. Limboo Season 1 were together held at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

Contestants from all districts of Sikkim, as well as from West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh participated in the prestigious event.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Naina Subba from Arunachal Pradesh won the Miss Limboo title, while Rahul Limboo from Dikchu, East Sikkim, was crowned Mr. Limboo season 1.

“Sikkim Miss Limbu 2024 was never my destination but it’s the milestone of my journey in learning our Yakthung/  Limbu’s rich culture & traditions,  Limbu Folk Tales and Songs,  Himalayan raw musics were my interests” Naina Subba.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

Samnima Limbu from Bhaluthang, Avril Limbu from Simboley both from West Sikkim were respectively crowned 1st and 2nd Runners Up.

Organisers Sikkim Miss Limbu organisation CEO Binita Mabo Limbu said “ Naina Subba is blessed with beauty, talent and grace who have truly shone throughout the competition and won the crown. She is indeed more than deserving and we are sure she shines on in her career as an entertainer and achieves brilliance in academics too.’

Tags
Last Updated: September 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

Arunachal: Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

Arunachal: RRU Conducts Disaster Management Mock Drill

Arunachal: RRU Conducts Disaster Management Mock Drill

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre will train and skill youth for job placements within and abroad- Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre will train and skill youth for job placements within and abroad- Robin Hibu

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

Arunachal: Students sensitised on saving endangered Hoolock gibbon in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Students sensitised on saving endangered Hoolock gibbon Arunachal Pradesh

Aaranyak provides essential field equipment to CSMT at Pasighat

Aaranyak provides essential field equipment to CSMT at Pasighat

Arunachal: APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Arunachal: APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

Arunachal: Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

Arunachal: Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button