Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

The finale took place in Dubai on the 14th of September 2024, Ete informed to Arunachal24 from Dubai.

Duyir Ete

Miss Global World 2024- Duyir Ete from Arunachal Pradesh have been crowned 2nd Runner-up at the Miss Global World 2024, along with the additional subtitle of Miss Super Model. The finale took place in Dubai on the 14th of September 2024, Ete informed to Arunachal24 from Dubai.

According  to Ete, the winner of Miss Global World 2024 is Tomoko Hemmi from Japan, the 1st Runner-up is Narmin Isayeva  from Azerbaijan, and Ete honored to represent India as the 2nd Runner-up and Super model Subtitle. The grand finale, held in Dubai on September 14, featured 37 contestants from around the globe, she informed

Duyir Ete, a talented lawyer hailing from Darka village in Aalo, West Siang district,  was also been crowned VogueStar  Miss India 2024, which was held at Jaipur, in Rajasthan from April 11 to 16.

Ete’s compelling response to a crucial question on girls’ education played a significant role in her success. When asked about the importance of educating girls and its impact on societal stereotypes, she delivered a powerful answer:

Also Read- Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

“The education of the girl child is undeniably vital, serving as a powerful catalyst for dismantling entrenched societal stereotypes,” Ete began. “By providing every girl with access to quality education, we equip her with the tools for personal and professional success while challenging deeply rooted gender norms.”

The Arunachal Pradesh native emphasised how educated women become transformative leaders, driving economic advancement and reshaping societal norms. “Education empowers girls to claim their rights, pursue their dreams, and build a world where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality,” she stated confidently.

Ete’s response resonated with the judges and audience alike, showcasing her intellect and passion for social progress. “I stand here as a testament to the resilience and determination that education instills, and I firmly believe in our power to forge our own paths to success,” she concluded.

