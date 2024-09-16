Arunachal: DDMA Tawang organises training on basic disaster response

TAWANG- The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Tawang has organized a three-day training session for community volunteers on basic disaster response for enhancing the capacity building of community for creating disaster resilient society at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang commencing on the 16th of September 2024.

The event was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tawang, Sang Khandu, in the presence of public leader Tenzin Monpa, PRI leaders, and 35 community volunteers from various gram panchayats within the Tawang constituency.

In his inaugural address, ADC Sang Khandu emphasized the importance of basic disaster response training, highlighting that timely assistance from trained volunteers can save lives in times of crisis.

He urged the volunteers to take the training seriously and to share the knowledge gained with their respective villages. He also praised the Disaster Management Department for organizing these crucial life-saving training sessions for community volunteers.

Earlier, DDMO Tawang, Genden Tsomu, informed that a similar training was conducted by DDMA Tawang in Jang from the 13th of September 2024 for the volunteers of Mogto constituency.

She added that the volunteers from Lumla constituency are scheduled for a three-day training starting on the 21st of this month.

Tsomu also highlighted that the five trainers conducting the sessions in the district are TOTs (Trainers of Training) who were trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Itanagar.

She commended the trainers for their excellent work and expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and PRI leaders for their enthusiasm and dedication to the greater good of the community.

Following the inaugural program, a technical session was held where trainers conducted PowerPoint presentations and provided practical training on CPR using dummies.