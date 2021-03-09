Arunachal: PD Sona flags off “Honda Sunchasers 2021” motorcycle rally 

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Legislative Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Tuesday flagged off “Honda Sunchasers 2021-H’ness Quest for the Land of the Rising Sun” signature motorcycle rally from Ruksin in East Siang in presence of Advisor (Tourism) Laisam Simai, MLA Ninong Ering and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India.

The motorcycle rally is an initiative of the Department of Tourism in partnership with Honda Motorcycles to promote Arunachal Pradesh as one of the best motorcycle riding destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sona said that the real adventure is chasing the unchaseable and bikers from across the country coming for the motorcycle rally is exactly doing that.

Stressing on the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the Speaker said, “Arunachal is such a place where you get everything. You go to Goa you only get to see beaches there and nothing more than that. When you go to Rajasthan you get to see some heritage sites and likewise landscapes in Himachal. But if you come to Arunachal you have different kinds of landscapes, different kinds of weather and culture.”

Describing vastness of Arunachal Pradesh, the Speaker informed the bikers that the state has around 26 major tribes and many subtribes with different dialects and cultures which itself is unique in its own way.

Stating that Arunachal has full of surprises and never ending experience for visitors, the Speaker exuded hope that the “Honda Sunchasers 2021” motorcycle rally event would definitely help promote Arunachal.

Advisor (Tourism) Laisam Simai and MLA Ninong Ering also spoke on the occasion and expressed their happiness over the event. Duo hoped that such an event would surely go a long way in promoting the State.

Secretary Tourism Sadhana Deori gave a detailed overview of the event. She informed that the motorcycle really that starting today would cover many important tourist places of eastern Arunachal.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India, informed that Honda H’ness 350 has seen fantastic response from huge numbers of biking enthusiasts from across the country. We are sure that riders from across India will enjoy and experience the unexplored beauty of Arunachal during the rally. Honda later presented a Honda H’ness 350 motorcycle to the Speaker as a token of love.

Meanwhile, Speaker and Advisor Tourism Laisam Simai took a ride from Ruksin to Raneghat on the new Honda H’ness 350 along with the riders.