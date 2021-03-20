Arunachal: Traditional demarcation of unabated border issue in Lohit & Changlang partly resolved  

TEZU- Long felt unabated land dispute of Lohit and Changlang district finds some sign of relief, after District Administration Lohit convened an emergency meeting at Khatan village under the supervision of EAC Wakro circle of Lohit district where stakeholders of both Singpho community and Mishmi community visited the ground level to resolve the long pending border issues recently.

Representatives from Cultural & Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), All Mishmi Student Union (AMSU) and representatives from Changlang counterpart Singpho Development Society (SDS) as well as ADC Miao, Nampong/Jairampur DFO, RF Diyun Forest & LRSO officials Changlang district together with EAC Wakro, Forest & LRSO officials Lohit in a threadbare talk made a joint survey for the demarcation of traditional boundary which has been the long felt demand.

“This outstanding border issues since the creation of the district was unresolved due to which petty reported incident took place causing law & order problem. This border area doesn’t not have natural boundary but open plain land which was ambiguous at the beginning to demarcate however the joint team came to the conclusion in the southern part of Khatan village”, informs one of the officials in the state anonymity.

Meanwhile, south of Tilangyong & Tumba remain unresolved due to indistinct and hazy border. The joint team vows to mitigate the long pending issues in the southern part too in next sitting, add the sources.

After proper settlement of border issues and demarcation of border, we will submit the detail report to the state government to develop complete map of the Lohit, says the DLRSO Lohit.