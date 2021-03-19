Varun Dhawan shares new VIDEO, Running Up a Slope in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, shared a video on Instagram on Friday. In this video Varun can be seen in a pair of black shorts and running shoes as he speeds up the slope with his fitness trainer Devrath Vijay.

Sporting a beard, Varun can be seen running at an impressive speed, that too up the slope in a hilly area. In the background of the video we can hear the ’90s song Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar as the actor shows off his muscular body. Varun captioned the post as “back to running.”

Commenting on the video, Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat commended Varun’s skills and wrote, “What a speed”, while actress Bhumi Pednekar expressed her reaction with a fire emoji.

WATCH VIDEO