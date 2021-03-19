Arunachal: BMS East Siang conducts peaceful rally in demand of justice for laborers

PASIGHAT- The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS ) East Siang Unit led by Smti Mipet Tayeng, President and Ajay Saroh, General Secretary held a peaceful rally today in demand of justice for labourers in the district and later submitted a representation to Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat at DC office.

BMS East Siang with 7 other unions of Asha and Anganwadi workers etc carried out the rally covering areas like Airfield, Officers colony, High region and reached DC office wherein around 1000 workers joined shouting slogans for justice to labourers and casual works for equal pay for equal work, reservation for long serving contingency/casual workers in recruitment to Group C and D post, induction of representatives from BMS East Siang in the DPC board for group C and D post recruitment etc.

BMS East Siang President, Mipet Tayeng said that there have been several cases where contingency/casual workers who have been giving service to the government for 10-20 years have not been regularized and instead fresh candidates were being appointed through backdoor entry. “We have requested the DC Pasighat vide our petition submitted today to include members of our BMS in the DPC board in recruitment of Group C and D posts as we know the seniority of the workers in all department”, added Tayeng. While Ajoy Saroh said that, the government has not been paying attention to the grievances of the labourers and even the health awareness camp under labour department meant for the registered labourers are also not informed on time and are conducted casually just for their own will and interest.

While Anganwadi and Asha workers have also pointed out the same of not being cared of their grievances and they have been made to work with meager honorariums despite being used them in all purposes of works.

Meanwhile, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat, Dr. Kinny Singh has assured to forward their representation to the concerned departmental heads for speedy consideration. And for inclusion of BMS representatives in the DPC board for Group C and D, she assured them to issue a notification from her office, but she added that some of the matters are not under her authority.