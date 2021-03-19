Arunachal: WSU appeals Govt for upgradation of Mopakhat Govt Middle School to Secondary School

LONGDING- The Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) appeal Education Minister, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for Upgradation of Mopakhat Government Middle school to Secondary school. In this regards the union has submitted a memorandum to DC Longding on Thursday, informed Pongngoi Joham, president, WSU.

In the memorandum, we mention that ” The Government Middle school at Mopakhat, under Kanubari Sub division is the only school for the students of Mopakhat and nearby villages” , Joham informed.

“Upgrading it to secondary school will greatly benefit the students who otherwise , have to migrate to nearest town Kanubari for higher studies. the union stated in the memorandum.

Union also demanded ” Introduction of commerce stream at GHSS Longding and Kanubari “. Since the inception of Government Higher Secondary school at Longding and Kanubari, the school has come a long way in imparting quality education to the students of Longding district” , union mentioned in the memorandum .

Ali Wangpan, General Secretary , WSU informed that ” The school is growing by leaps and bounds in every field. But the only thing lacking is a commerce stream for the students.

Students wanting to pursue commerce after Class X have to join schools in other districts leaving their hometown. And this incurs great hardship to students from poor family background, Wangpan informed.