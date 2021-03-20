Arunachal: 1st Edition of East Siang District Women’s Football tournament-2021 begins

PASIGHAT- 1st Edition of East Siang District Women’s Football tournament-2021 Kick-off today at Doying Gumin Football Playground, Pasighat. Organized by Doying Gumin Football Training Centre in collaboration with Adi Bane Kebang women wing, East Siang District.

In the opening match Tezu Town Club after barren first half beat Siang United by a solitary goal. The only goal was scored in the 47th minute of the match by Miss Dimin Ngadong.

Total of 6 teams from Siang, Lohit and East Siang are participating and the tournament will end on March 31.

Okit Paling, Secretary Games and Sports, ABK (Apex) cum Managing Director, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board as Chief Guest in his speech encouraged the players to be discipline and play the game in sportsman spirit.

Mrs Oming Jamoh Pertin Secy. ABK Women Wing in her welcome address welcome all the host of dignitaries and participants in particular.

Mrs Oti Sitang Eko, President ABK Women Wing, East Siang, General Jamoh, President District Football Association, East Siang, Taying Anthony, President, Arunachal Pradesh Football Players’ Association were among the guest.