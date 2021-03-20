Arunachal: NOSAAP Promoting Youth Participation in Agriculture Through Football

NAMSAI- All Namsai Area Youth Association ( ANAYA ) has organised a Football tournament in Namsai with the theme “Be Fit & Healthy (Say No to Drugs)”. The tournament was kick-off by Dy CM Chowna Mein on 13.03.2021, wherein 32 teams is participating from nearby districts.

The objective of the tournament is to create awareness among the youth of the state against growing drug addiction. Taking forward the novel cause, the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products Producer Co. Ltd (NOSAAP), a Farmers’ Producers Company based in Namsai sponsored a football team named as “SENGSAP Youth”, by distributing Jersey with the core objective of raising awareness for the youths for organic farming and vocal for local along with the main theme of the tournament “Be Fit & Healthy (Say No to Drugs)”.

The NOSAAP felt it necessary to raise awareness among the youth to go for commercial organic farming and making a career in Agri-allied sector as an entrepreneur or modernised farmer. Arunachal Pradesh has huge unexplored land which can be used for agri/horti activities where the upcoming generation can use it efficiently and sustainably for making a favourable income for their livelihood.