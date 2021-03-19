Arunachal: ZPM Sille-Oyan inaugurates Jaam-pani farmer’s producer cooperative society office

PASIGHAT– In a bid to work for the collective welfare and promotion of farmers of Jampani and its nearby areas under Sille-Oyan block with an objective to doubling the farmers income, the office of Jaam-pani Farmer’s Producer Cooperative Society (JFPCS) was inaugurated by Bimol Lego, Zila Parishad Member of Sille-Oyan in the presence of Ajit Pao, District Agriculture Officer, East Siang district, Niklen Lego, Asst. Registrar of cooperative society, Pasighat, T. Darang, Nodal Officer, CM’s Krishi Samuh Yojana, Ungkung Regon, Chairman of JFPCS, Gaon Burahs and farmers on Thursday.

While attending the JFPCS office inaugural function, the progressive farmers of Jampani and other farming related organizations and marginal farmers highlighted their grievances and lack of timely support from the agricultural department in connection with supply of seeds and other help. They shared their problems in getting a better market to sell their products, as they often suffered huge losses due to producing costs exceeding the products income after sale. Some of the prominent farmers of the area like Tate Saroh, Lahorsing Pao (GB Oyan) also spoke on the occasion who said that the local officers do not sufficiently support the farmers unlike other officers from outside in the past.

Responding to the farmers concern, Ajit Pao, DAO said that the department is always supportive to the farmers and he assured to extend his departmental help to the farmers as much as possible. Pao, who took charge of DAO, East Siang district last year and hails from Oyan village, said that farmers of Jampani and other nearby areas must work cooperatively under JFPCS for better sale value bypassing the middlemen. Niklen Lego spoke on the benefits of getting registered under cooperative society and T. Darang put light on how farmers can avail the various schemes of government meant for the support of farmers.

Attending the programme, Siang Ane Farmer’s Producer Cooperative Society Ltd. Chairman, Dew Lego said that the government is not releasing the required funds meant for financial supports to FPOs. He urged the state government to release the revolving fund of Rs. 10 Lakhs and need based infrastructure support of Rs. 50 Lakhs to FPOs who have already started functioning. JFPCS Chairman, Ungkung Regon also batted for better days for farmers of Jampani and nearby areas under JFPCS.

Meanwhile, ZPM Bimol Lego as Chief Guest advised the farmers to avail the various schemes of the government under one umbrella of JFPCS and he assured to take up the concerns of farmers to the department as a public representative. “Selling of farm products individually through middlemen has been a huge loss for the farmers, but now JFPCS will club together all the farmers in one umbrella and any product sales will be done directly with the actual buyers from where farmers will get the actual value of their products.