VIRAL VIDEO: Bride wearing wedding dress hits the gym before wedding

VIRAL VIDEO- In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a viral video of a bride working out with dumbells in a bridal outfit might propel you to do the same. Yes, you heard it right! While you must have often seen brides dancing or having fun at their weddings, you might not have seen a bride exercising.

Well….. these days a video is going viral in the internet. In the video a bride wearing wedding dress is seen working out with dumbells and other gym equipment, and the photographer is taking her photo from every angle. Not only that, she is also wearing jewellery, with her hair and make-up done. It seems like the video has just been taken just before the wedding.

The video was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter account and netizens certainly can’t keep calm! This video has been viewed more than 17,000 times so far and netizens have the most hilarious comments with one user writing, “Baaratiyon ka swagat protein shake se hoga.” Another user wrote, “Dilwale Dumble Le Jaayenge.”

Pre-wedding shoot…👇 Aaj raaz khula himmat ka……. pic.twitter.com/1d9bJDVMqa — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) November 19, 2021

It’s wedding season and the internet is flooded with videos of brides and grooms doing amazing, cool, funny and weird things during weddings and also before. Pre-wedding shoots are a rage and couples go to any make it the most memorable memory. But this video of the bride hitting the gym for her pre-wedding shoot is winning the Internet!