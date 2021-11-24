Viral video: Computer Science Graduate found begging on Varanasi ghat

Story Highlights Swati's story broke the hearts of netizens. Many shared the video with hopes that someone would help her get a job.

VIRAL VIDEO- A video clip of a woman identified as Swati, who was found begging at Assi ghat in Varanasi, speaking fluent English went viral in social media. The video was posted by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student Sharda Avanish Tripathi on Facebook.

In the clip, Swati tells that she is from South India. She says that when she gave birth to her baby, the right side of her body got paralysed. She has been living on the ghats of Varanasi for three years. She urged people to help her get a job.

Also Watch This VIRAL VIDEO: Bride wearing wedding dress hits the gym before wedding

“This woman living at Assi Ghat is Swati, a graduate in Computer Science. After giving birth to a child, the right side of her body got paralysed. She came to Varanasi three years ago and is staying here ever since. She does not need rehab but needs financial independence. She does not want money from anyone, but wants a job. Swati can do typing and other computer-related work. She is fluent in English and well-mannered. Swati deserves a better life, please try to help her,” Tripathi wrote in the video’s caption.

WATCH VIDEO

The video went viral on social media, rancking up more than 71,000 views. Swati’s story broke the hearts of netizens. Many shared the video with hopes that someone would help her get a job.

Also Watch This Viral Videos: Monks Dance to “Aila Re Aila” and many more songs

In August, a similar video of a Bengaluru ragpicker created a buzz online. The woman identified as Cecilia Margaret Lawrence stunned netizens with her English speaking skills and her soulful voice. She reportedly swept the church and collected and sold plastic for a living.