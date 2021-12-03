Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

ZIRO- International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village. in Lower Subansiri district. Addresing the event, Somcha Lowang, Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri, on friday said that she had to face difficulties in the circumstances when literates and illiterates flock together at one place as it plunges her in a puzzle like situation as to which language she should deliver her speech to make them to understand.

The event was organised by Dy. Director [ICDS], Ziro in collaboration with ISSE Lower Subansiri District here today at Govt. Middle School, Dutta village on 3rd December, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In her speech she urged the people to be considerate towards disabled and look upon them as a source of talent. She appealed the teachers to look dignified, to act in a dignified way be an inspiration person.

She also said that the “Earlier handicap quota was not there in the district but now it is created”. She also urged students to devote time in study.

Dani Yami, Dy Director, ICDS, Ziro said that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed annually on December 3 every year.

The IDPWD day was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly. The 2020 theme: ‘Not all Disabilities are Visible’ she further said.

DDSE,Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin in his speech said that this day is an important day for us as the day is celebrated to promote the rights and well-beings of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

On the occasion, Zilla Parishad Member, Koj Yana who attended the programme as guest of honour also spoke on the occasion. In her speech she said that the disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security she also said the school is going to celebrate golden jubilee celebrations and appeal Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri to visit school and allocate funds on need based.

Programme was also attended by the Gaon Buri and Gaon Burah of Dutta village including CWSN Coordinator, Koj Alo, Yachang Tacho, SMC chairman and others