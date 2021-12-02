Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Story Highlights United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons in 1992, with the aim of promoting and mobilizing the support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended warm greetings to the people of the State, especially to our differently abled brethren on the special occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He expressed his hope that the celebration of the Day will promote awareness and understanding of disability issues and limitations, and mobilise mass support for empowering the differently abled persons to cope with the handicaps in their life and enable them to face the challenges with hopes and confidence.

In his message, the Governor said that the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons in 1992, with the aim of promoting and mobilizing the support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. He said that the hardest phenomenon for human beings is not to overcome the physical disability, but the mental outlook which imposes emotional limitations.

The Governor said that the people are driven to achievement by two important human behaviour vehicles, first ‘self-confidence’ and the second ‘optimism’. It is, therefore, a matter of sensitivity, which has to be cultivated for conquering the physical limitations.

The society, the fold and even own families play an important role in determining the participative inclusion, on equal terms, of the differently abled people in social and economic events. Now as the COVID-19 Pandemic is playing havoc with the world, the care for the differently abled has become more important than it was ever before.

I am confident that, as embedded in our culture and traditions, we will rise to the needs of our brethren with disabilities and make them equal partners in the developmental march of our society, he said.

The Governor called upon each and every section of the society to focus and resolve on providing sustainable livelihood prospects and opportunities for our brethren who are differently abled.

On this momentous day, let us identify and appreciate the abilities of the differently abled persons, the Governor said in his message.