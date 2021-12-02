Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Story Highlights The Governor emphasised on four issues pertaining to the institute, that is, academic management, dedicated faculty, study environment amongst the students and role of NERIST in crisis.

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired the 25th Annual General Meeting of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Society through virtual means on 2nd December 2021.

The Governor said that North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli is a very important technical institution of the North Eastern Region. The benchmark it attains will be the technical touchstone of our future progress. He emphasised that proper administrative management, good teaching, quality education and all India level researches and concept papers should be the hallmark of NERIST.

The Governor emphasised on four issues pertaining to the institute, that is, academic management, dedicated faculty, study environment amongst the students and role of NERIST in crisis. He said that the management of NERIST must maintain transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction in all spheres of affairs.

The Governor advised that the faculty must motivate the students to understand and make them receptive to the knowledge imparted to them. Their students must develop scientific temper, humanism and spirit of inquiry and reforms. They must become successful, responsible and useful citizens of the nation.

The Governor, who is the President of NERIST Society, said that the students of NERIST must be disciplined, healthy, practice positive hobbies and shun violence and vandalism.

He stressed that the NERIST students must emerge as a frontline contributor for humanitarian causes in any crisis. He asked that they must draw lessons from our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s initiatives to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Govt. of Assam, Dr. Uday Shanker Dixit, representative from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Dr. Nisha Mendiratta, representative from Department of Science & Technology (DST), Shri Olik Jongkey, Director, Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Joint Director, Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Mizoram, Shri Oken Tayeng, Industrialist Member of NERIST Society, Prof. H.S. Yadav, Director, NERIST, Prof. C.L. Sharma, Registrar, NERIST, and Shri Bosco George, IPS, Secretary to Governor attended the meeting.

Earlier on the day, the Governor inaugurated the Central Workshop and VIP Guest House of NERIST through virtual means.