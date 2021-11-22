Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor meets tourism promoter youths

The Governor commended the youths for their entrepreneurship spirit in tourism.

November 22, 2021
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) met a team led by Jimu Mele of Idu Mishmi youths from Dibang Valley who are promoting tourism and visit to Emudu Seven Lakes in Dibang Valley, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd November 2021. The Team was joined by Taba Ajum, a senior journalist and trekking enthusiast.

The Governor commended the youths for their entrepreneurship spirit in tourism. He said that the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh has huge scope for ‘Start up’ projects. If properly taken up, such enterprises have great potential for public employment and work.

Impressed by the self-employment and job providing spirit of the Team, the Governor said that youths of the State must emulate them.

The Governor advised the youths to identify attractive destinations, to further develop the amenities and logistic arrangements for the tourists. He also suggested for good publicity of the venture through various platforms to attract adventure seekers and trekkers from different parts of the world.

The Governor emphasised that as service providers, the entrepreneurs must take full care of the necessities of the clients.

Jimu Mele and Taba Ajum briefed the Governor about ‘Emudu Seven Lakes Trekkers’ activity and informed that their trekking session starts from July and ends in October.

