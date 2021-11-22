Arunachal: APCC Condemn the statement made by Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Story Highlights The Union minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security......

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) condemn Br.(Dr.) BD Mishra and Union Law Minister, kiren Rijiju for their recent statement and alleged that their statement mis informing & misleading the nation, stated Mina Toko, Vice President, APCC.

Referring Governor’s statement, Mina said that ” Addressing ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district on 20th November 2021, the governor loosely commented that India faced reverses in 1962 war as Country had weak leadership”. Such mindless statement from the head of the state is condemnable. Governor’s responsibility as a state chief is to regulate state affairs peacefully not to feed misinformation She added.

Read This Also- Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

The APCC statement further said that ” Apolitical Governor is now playing the role of BJPs Political Mouthpiece. Defaming and Condemning the strength of leadership that India had during 1962 war exposes Governor’s ill intention against the integrity & Sovereignty of Nation . It also exposes his expression of disrespect towards the martyr who sacrificed their lives in order to defend and protect our country in 1962 War” .

Reacting on Kiren Rijiju’s statement , APCC allaged that ” the Union law Minister who conspired to trade Kimin , an Administrative Circle in Arunachal pradesh by misrepresenting it as part of Assam. He as a Union Home minister supported anti people CAB ,now CAA leading to extreme chaos in the state . He who never spoke on PLA intrusion and China developing infrastructure inside Arunachal Pradesh, has to check his IQ before slinging mud on Rahul Gandhi” .

It must be mention here that the Union minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security and responding to his questions on China’s infractions in the border regions would be to undermine national security.

APCC questions why Union law minister is silent on China establishing a village of 110 houses in Upper Subansiri District and enclave constructed in Shi Yomi District. His silence on such grave matter is dangerous for the state and nation. Border security is at stake from the year he became Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal pradesh.