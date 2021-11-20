Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

He said that if they are determined they will be successful in all their endeavours.

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan
  • The Governor said that if India had a strong leadership in 1962, we won’t have had any reverses against China in 1962 Sino-Indian War.

MIAO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) attended a Sainik Sammelan in the Company Operational Base of 14th Battalion of Rajput Regiment at Miao in Changlang District on 19th November 2021. The Governor, who had participated in 1965 Indo Pak war with the 14 RAJPUT as Company Commander, lauded the élan and proficiency of the Battalion and its soldiers.

The Governor advised the officers and men to maintain discipline, train themselves hard for physical fitness and field crafts and build up bonhomie with the civil population wheresoever they are posted. He said that if they are determined they will be successful in all their endeavours.

The Governor said that the Central Government under  Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is doing a lot for the Army troops. There is a sea change in the attitude of the Government towards the security forces. He said that now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the wellbeing of the security personnel.

The Governor said that if India had a strong leadership in 1962, we won’t have had any reverses against China in 1962 Sino-Indian War. Now the field equations are changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders, the Governor said.

The Commanding Officer Col Vivek Anand briefed the Governor about his role, area of responsibility and Unit’s mission.

As a token of love for the troops, the Governor generously contributed for their ‘Bara Khana’ on the occasion.

November 20, 2021
