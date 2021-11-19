Arunachal: encroachment of forest, schools, govt land has become a menace throughout the State- says Governor

Story Highlights Stating drug addiction as a problem for the youth, the Governor said the society should speak and act against this evil.

MIAO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with Gaon Burahs of Miao Sub Division at Miao in Changlang District on 19th November 2021. The Governor, who is on a three-day tour to the District, called upon the Gaon Burah and the people in general to contribute to the development process of the State, with a sense of participation, responsibility and cooperation.

He said that there must be concerted effort in ensuring proper implementation of developmental programmes, projects and schemes. It can only happen if the people ensure that there is transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction in the developmental process.

Read This Also- Arunachal Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

The Governor said that encroachment of forest, schools and government land has become a menace throughout the State. It benefits a few individuals but is a curse for the rest of the people. It adversely affects the flora, fauna and the schools and colleges where encroachment by the land grabbers is very common. He called for social opposition against all kinds of encroachments.

Read This Also- Arunachal Governor inspects Sela Tunnel

The Governor said that the Central Government in its historic decision amended the list of Scheduled Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution of India and included the indigenous nomenclatures viz Tangsa, Nocte, Tutsa and Wancho in place of other ‘Naga Tribes’. He said that this step of the Central Government was taken to provide the traditional age-old identity to our tribal people.

This will help the youths of these tribes to understand the futile path of insurgency and join the mainstream of life with their brethrens and leave the path of gun culture forever. The Governor also urged the people of Changlang Tirap, and Longding Districts to rise against militancy and act as a social pressure group against extortion.

Read This Also-Arunachal Governor celebrates Deepawali with soldiers at LAC in Anjaw

State Minister for Urban Development, Civil Supplies etc. Shri Kamlung Mossang and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, IAS also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, on his arrival at Miao, the Governor was received by the State Minister and local MLA, Shri Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, IAS, Shri Mihin Gambo, SP and Shri Sunny K Singh, ADC, Miao. He was accorded a traditional reception by the Gaon Burahs, cultural troupes and the citizens..