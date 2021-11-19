Arunachal: Annual Conference of Nguri Abu society begins at Jullang

Story Highlights Nguri Abu society celebrated its conference in very prompt and joyous way with its consistent 16 sub clans. All the sub clan member have came from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh to witness the event.

JULLANG- Nguri Abu society held its 3rd Annual General Conference Cum Election for new executive members for the session 2021 to 2024 on Friday.

The opening ceremony of the Conference was started by plantation and release of a Audio Album namely Ngulu Akinc su vol-ii, ( it means ‘we are one ) followed by Flag hoisting ceremony. Flag hosted by Adv. Dongli Gollo Nguri, Chairman Nguri Abu Society (N.A.S).

On the same day they performed cultural program like Mega Dance and Bhuya Dance. A dance which symbolises unity and strength. A souvenir Book is also published on this occasion.

The Conference will be for 3 days long from 19th November to 21′ November 2021.