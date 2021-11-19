Arunachal: One day legal Awareness Programme held at Anini

ANINI- One day legal awareness Programme was held at Anini on 19/11/2021 organized by the Dibang Valley Women’s Welfare Society (DVWWS) Anini in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Itanagar.

The programme witnessed a huge gathering including women from every nook and corner of the district. The Programme started with the reading of the agenda by Miss Sushma Linggi, AE followed by Welcome address from Miss Akunge Miuli, Secretary DVWWS and well orchestrated group song performance by the students of JNV School, Anguli.

N.Borang, EAC HQ Anini thanked all the resource personal present in the meeting and the efforts of DVWWS Anini for conducting legal awareness programme despite all odds.

Rajendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dibang Valley District as resource person sensitized the house about the Crime against Women.

B.Sora J.M.F.C.-cum-Civil Judge (Jr. Division) Dibang Valley District well acquainted the house about the Property Rights for women in Arunachal Pradesh.

Karan Tayu, Women Welfare Officer highlighted the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic violence Act and ill- effects of Polygamy.

Zilla Meto, DPO Anini enlightened the house about Gender Equality and Gender Budgeting.