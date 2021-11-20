Arunachal: Reforms are required in a system with changing times-CM

Story Highlights DIRANG-Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that reforms are required in a system with changing times and the society should be able to accept it.

Speaking at the concluding day of the 3-day 3rd Foundation Day cum Annual Conference of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) at Dirang today, Khandu said that community based organizations like MMT, the apex community organization of the Monpas, evaluate the reforms brought in by the state government and educate the people.

He said governance in Arunachal Pradesh was always in able hands but the ‘old style of working’ had eaten into the system and hampering development while inviting corruption.

One such reform he cited was establishment of the state staff selection board (SSB) for recruitment of clerical and equivalent posts in the government.

“Earlier, such posts were recruited as and when desired by departments and offices concerned on their own. This gave way for corruption in the process and unfair selection of candidates that deprived the deserving,” Khandu pointed.

He said SSB is conducting all recruitments today in a fair and transparent manner along with the state public service commission.

“Today legislators are also happy…for people approaching them for job has gone down to almost zero,” he said in a lighter note.

He called upon the newly selected executive members of MMT to take cues from other community based organizations like NES, GWS, ABK, etc and lead from the community from the front keeping intact the high morals of communal harmony and good of the state as a whole.

Khandu stressed education as the top most priority that MMT should focus on. He advised its members to help the administration to sort out schools that can be closed down or merged into one, which then can be developed into model schools by the government. He also suggested that MMT can adopt certain schools and nurture them under its wings like the NES is doing in Nyishi inhabited districts.

He called upon MMT to join hands with the state government in the crusade against drug abuse.

“We have inputs that the Mon region consisting of West Kameng and Tawang districts is no more free from drugs. You as the apex body of the Monpas have a great role in stopping its spread and create awareness amongst the youths,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also sought support of the MMT in facilitating the ongoing survey of the Bhalukpong to Tawang railway line on issues like land compensation, alignment, etc.

He expressed hope that under the new executive members, MMT would lead the region from the front and become an example of religious and communal harmony to rest of the state.

Achievers from the Monpa community in various fields were felicitated on the occasion. Prominent amongst them was Padmashree awardee Anshu Jamsenpa.

The MMT foundation fay was also attended by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiu and legislators of West Kameng and Tawang districts.