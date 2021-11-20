Arunachal
Trending

Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

Due to such major cultivation and production of drugs in these areas several numbers of youths are falling prey to drugs which is a serious menace to deal with by the government.

November 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village
Story Highlights
  • 5 acre of illegally cultivated plot of cannabis was destroyed and burned down as a part of anti drug action.

PASIGHAT/ROING–   In a bid to curb  out illegal production and cultivation of cannabis initiated by the district administration of Lower Dibang Valley, a Cannabis destruction drive was carried out in the surrounding areas of Bizari village under Dambuk Sub-Division of Lower Dibang Valley district today jointly by the general administration, department of Tax & Excise, Environment & Forest, Agriculture, PWD, PHED, Police and women SHG of Bizari village.

Huge quantity of Cannabis (Ganja) cultivated/grown in the large area of 5 acres were destroyed and burned down by the team comprising of Olom Panggeng, EAC Dambuk, Rajen Linggi, RFO Dambuk, Kato Tayeng, ADO Koronu, K. Dai, Supt. of Tax & Excise, T. Darang, AE PHED, Abu Pertin, AE PWD, B. Koyu, RFO Roing, K. Tayeng, RFO Shantipur, N. Pasing and Habung Sinyo, Inspector Tax & Excise.

Related story- SSB seized 340 kgs Cannabis (Ganja), seized bollero, one apprehended

Police team led by SDPO Dambuk, S. W. Ramwa along with other police officials and women Self Help Group of Bizari village prepared in advance before the unannounced drive began which led to successful destruction of huge quantities of Cannabis.

Related Articles

Official sources from the team conducting the drive informed that the 5 acre of illegally cultivated plot of cannabis was destroyed and burned down in the major drive as a part of anti drug action undertaken by the Lower Dibang valley district administration.

Related story- police arrested 2 man, 1 woman, with 30 Kgs cannabis

It is to mention here that cultivation of cannabis/ganja are adopted and practiced by many villagers of Anpum-Bizari areas including many other villagers of those areas and part of Lower Mebo areas in East Siang District as a part of earning livings.

Due to such major cultivation and production of drugs in these areas several numbers of youths are falling prey to drugs which is a serious menace to deal with by the government. To curb such menace in those countryside a sufficient awareness programme is required.

Tags
November 20, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CHF organizes awareness programme on Scientific Production Technology of Job’s Tear (Tanyak) cum seed distribution

Arunachal: CHF organizes awareness programme on Scientific Production Technology of Job’s Tear (Tanyak) cum seed distribution

November 17, 2021
APPEIRC inspects Apex Professional University to prove allegations leveled by students and a faculty member

APPEIRC inspects Apex Professional University to prove allegations leveled by students and a faculty member

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: SLVMC urges stake holders to implement Targeted Public Distribution System in transparent manner

Arunachal: SLVMC urges stake holders to implement Targeted Public Distribution System in transparent manner

November 16, 2021
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend National Press Day greetings

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend National Press Day greetings

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: APSCW conduct awareness program in Longding District

Arunachal: APSCW conduct awareness program in Longding District

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein chaired meeting on Policy Frame Work

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein chaired meeting on Policy Frame Work

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Three NSCN-KYA militants killed in Longding

Arunachal: Three NSCN-KYA militants killed in Longding

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Ninong Ering inaugurates Atal Thinkering Lab of Green Valley School

Arunachal: Ninong Ering inaugurates Atal Thinkering Lab of Green Valley School

November 14, 2021
India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders interacted with NSS students CHF, Pasighat

India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders interacted with NSS students CHF, Pasighat

November 14, 2021
Arunachal: Children's Day Celebrated at Govt. Residential School in Lichlit

Arunachal: Children’s Day Celebrated at Govt. Residential School in Lichlit

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button