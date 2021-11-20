Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

Story Highlights 5 acre of illegally cultivated plot of cannabis was destroyed and burned down as a part of anti drug action.

PASIGHAT/ROING– In a bid to curb out illegal production and cultivation of cannabis initiated by the district administration of Lower Dibang Valley, a Cannabis destruction drive was carried out in the surrounding areas of Bizari village under Dambuk Sub-Division of Lower Dibang Valley district today jointly by the general administration, department of Tax & Excise, Environment & Forest, Agriculture, PWD, PHED, Police and women SHG of Bizari village.

Huge quantity of Cannabis (Ganja) cultivated/grown in the large area of 5 acres were destroyed and burned down by the team comprising of Olom Panggeng, EAC Dambuk, Rajen Linggi, RFO Dambuk, Kato Tayeng, ADO Koronu, K. Dai, Supt. of Tax & Excise, T. Darang, AE PHED, Abu Pertin, AE PWD, B. Koyu, RFO Roing, K. Tayeng, RFO Shantipur, N. Pasing and Habung Sinyo, Inspector Tax & Excise.

Police team led by SDPO Dambuk, S. W. Ramwa along with other police officials and women Self Help Group of Bizari village prepared in advance before the unannounced drive began which led to successful destruction of huge quantities of Cannabis.

Official sources from the team conducting the drive informed that the 5 acre of illegally cultivated plot of cannabis was destroyed and burned down in the major drive as a part of anti drug action undertaken by the Lower Dibang valley district administration.

It is to mention here that cultivation of cannabis/ganja are adopted and practiced by many villagers of Anpum-Bizari areas including many other villagers of those areas and part of Lower Mebo areas in East Siang District as a part of earning livings.

Due to such major cultivation and production of drugs in these areas several numbers of youths are falling prey to drugs which is a serious menace to deal with by the government. To curb such menace in those countryside a sufficient awareness programme is required.