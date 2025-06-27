Arunachal: RBI Hosts MSME Townhall Meeting in Naharlagun on International MSME Day

NAHARLAGUN- On the occasion of International MSME Day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized a Townhall Meeting with micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs at Hotel Dhasang, Naharlagun. The event brought together senior officials from RBI, NABARD, APRB, SBI, and other banks along with over 70 entrepreneurs and local MSME association representatives.

The session was chaired by Ms. Visakha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district. In her address, she emphasized the importance of utilizing central schemes such as PMEGP, DDUSY, and PM UNNATI, and encouraged entrepreneurs to benefit from capital subsidies and interest subventions meant for the Northeast.

Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, GM, RBI, opened the meeting by underlining the MSME sector’s role in national growth and employment. He called on bankers to adopt a humane, inclusive approach to lending and to improve access to timely, affordable credit, discouraging reliance on informal lenders. He also urged entrepreneurs to maintain good credit scores through timely repayments.

Mr. Damodar Mishra, GM, NABARD, spoke about NABARD’s initiatives for the MSME sector in the state—including skill development, GI registration support, and Rural Haats—focusing on inclusive rural economic growth.

A detailed presentation by RBI officials followed, covering various government-backed MSME credit and development schemes such as PM-MUDRA Yojana, CGTMSE, PMFME, and PM Vishwakarma. The session explained eligibility, credit guarantee coverage, and capital subsidy details, highlighting how these programs collectively boost formalization and financial access.

During the open house session, entrepreneurs raised concerns regarding collateral demands, hidden charges, loan rejection reasons, and grievance redressal mechanisms. Bank officials and RBI representatives addressed the issues and assured appropriate follow-up actions.

Participants also received RBI’s MSME brochures and financial literacy booklets. The meeting concluded with positive feedback, reinforcing the significance of such grassroots-level engagements in strengthening the MSME ecosystem.