Arunachal: KVK Ziro Empowers Farmers with Training on Aromatic Crops under CSIR Aroma Mission-III

Last Updated: 27/06/2025
ZIRO- In a significant step toward enhancing farmer incomes and promoting crop diversification, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lower Subansiri organized a Training cum Awareness Programme on Aromatic Crops at Ziro on Friday. The programme was conducted under the CSIR-Aroma Mission-III, with sponsorship and technical support from the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow.

The training focused on improved cultivation, processing, and marketing of aromatic crops like Rosemary, Geranium, and Rose. The event aimed to open new avenues for income generation through the adoption of high-value aromatic plants.

Dr. Hage Munth, Senior Scientist & Head of KVK Ziro, inaugurated the programme by highlighting the importance of aromatic crops in transforming rural livelihoods. She encouraged farmers to embrace this alternative farming model to ensure long-term economic sustainability.

Ravi Kumar Shukla, Project Associate at CSIR-CIMAP, presented an overview of the Aroma Mission and discussed ongoing initiatives across India. He also introduced modern production technologies tailored for medicinal and aromatic crops.

Following this, Manoj Kumar Yadav, Senior Technical Officer at CSIR-CIMAP, provided an in-depth session on cultivation techniques, processing methods, market linkages, and profitability models for Rosemary and Geranium. Emphasizing Ziro’s status as a tourist destination, he highlighted the region’s potential for value addition and agro-tourism through aromatic farming.

The programme also featured an interactive Q&A session between scientists, progressive farmers, and local participants. The event concluded with the distribution of 1000 saplings (Rosemary, Geranium, and Rose) to 60 farmers from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts.

This initiative not only empowered local farmers with practical knowledge but also paved the way for a sustainable, profitable future in aromatic agriculture.

