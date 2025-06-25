Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Basar

BASAR- In a significant boost to rural entrepreneurship, the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU)- Basar, under the aegis of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) successfully organized the Udyami Panjikaran Mela here at the Tribal Cultural Hall, Basar on Wednesday.

The day-long event witnessed overwhelming participation with over 200 attendees comprising local entrepreneurs, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, and key government officials.

The Mela served as a robust platform to promote entrepreneurship, plan departmental convergence and facilitate market access- a major step toward strengthening grassroots economic activities.

The event recorded further notable outcomes including the generation of ₹ 90,150 /- in revenue, registration of 81 entrepreneurs (including two non-SHG members) and registration of 156 local products. Earlier in the day, the programme commenced with a welcome address by Ms. Suzy Kengam Ori, Block Mission Manager-Basar, followed by an insightful overview of the Udyami initiative by Mr. Repi Nguba, District Thematic Coordinator–Livelihood.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Shri Ejum Angu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Leparada, lauded ArSRLM’s ongoing efforts to empower SHGs and promote sustainable self-employment models.

He emphasized the need for scientific preservation methods to increase product shelf life and ensure long-term business viability. He also encouraged SHGs to showcase their products during national events such as Republic Day, Statehood Day, and Independence Day to enhance visibility and promotion of their products.

Experts and departmental heads also shared practical and valuable recommendations for strengthening SHG-led entrepreneurship. Their suggestions focused on product diversification, cost-effective production processes, scientific preservation, branding, and digital marketing. There was also a strong emphasis on the “Vocal for Local” initiative, sustainable utilization of forest products and SHGs participation in state and national expos.

Notably, the presence of technical experts and officials from various departments further enriched the discussions and emphasized the importance of convergence across sectors. Also, a key highlight of the event was the announcement of a solar dryer unit which will be awarded to the best-performing SHG in the region, aimed at encouraging adoption of solar drying techniques to reduce post-harvest losses.

The day-long event concluded with a strong commitment from all Heads of Departments to work in close coordination with ArSRLM to support and scale rural entrepreneurship. Participants expressed deep appreciation to the district administration and ArSRLM for providing such an impactful platform to nurture grassroots innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Dignitaries included Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head (KVK), Sh. Jumli Karga (DFDO), Sh. Toge Tarak (DMM Basar), Sh. Henbom Dirchi (DHO), Sh. Kami Gadi (DO-Textile and Handicraft), Ms. Bippi Karbak (ADO), Ms. Omang Moyong (RFO), Dr. Suraj Singh (Scientist-KVK), Ms. Marter Chiram, (Centre Manager- CLF), along with BMMs from DMMU Basar.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), operating under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, continues its mission to alleviate poverty and empower rural communities, particularly women-led SHGs, through sustainable livelihood promotion, skill development and effective departmental convergence.