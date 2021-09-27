Arunachal: Governor inspects Sela Tunnel

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), who is on a three-day official tour participating in AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV to Tawang District, inspected the on-going 2-Kms-long tunnel works at Sela near Tawang on 26th September 2021. He appreciated the technical excellence and project implementation merit of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which is executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

The Governor said that when completed the tunnel will give the Indian Army speedier and hassle free access to the Chinese occupied Tibetan Border as it will substantially cut short the present road distance. More importantly, the people of the State will have access to the all-weather road in the Western Region of Arunachal Pradesh without any movement disruption throughout the year. It will be a boon in the event of medical emergency cases and is the most endearing gift to the people which is materializing during the AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV celebrations, the Governor said.

The Governor exhorted all Ranks of the BRO and said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will always remember them for making their life happy and easy by giving them good roads. He also expressed his concern for the wellbeing of the Border Road workers and emphasised that they must receive all benefits from the State welfare programmes.

Earlier, Brig. Harish Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak of the Border Roads briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the Tunnel. He also apprised the Governor about Nechiphu Tunnel, Bhalukpong – Chardwar – Tawang (BCT) Road, alternate route to Tenga – Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) Road and bridge construction in Arunachal Pradesh under BRO.