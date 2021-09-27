Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC on the occasion Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

ADVERTISEMENT

JASWANT GARH- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) in the run up of the AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV, laid wreath at Jaswant Garh War Memorial and paid tribute to the 1962 War Hero Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) on 27th September 2021. He also paid his respect to the war heroes of the Sino-Indian War.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers, who laid down their life for the territorial integrity of the Motherland, the Governor said that the brave hearts were, are and will always be an inspiration for all of us; every citizen of India.

The Governor appealed to the people to remember with reverence the brave sons of Mother India, who made supreme sacrifice for the Nation. He said, tribute to these gallant men, who “gave their today for our tomorrow” will be the best way to celebrate the special occasion of AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV.

Commending all ranks of the 46 Mountain Brigade for the well maintained war memorial of Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra, the Governor said that this commemorative monument is a jewel in the tourism map of Arunachal Pradesh. Large number of visitors, war researchers, nationalism spirited people and foreign tourists regularly visit the site to see and feel the spirit of the people who lie here, he said.

Earlier, the Governor, who was commissioned in the 18th Madras Regiment (Mysore Battalion) and later commanded 7th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, interacted with the troops of 16 MADRAS in their Unit location at Nyukmadung, near Dirang, West Kameng District.

Adding another inspiring event to the AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV, the Governor unveiled the statue of Lieutenant Colonel Ved Prakash Ghai, MVC (Posthumous) who made supreme sacrifice in Indo-Pak war of 1971 and was awarded Nation’s second highest gallantry award ‘Maha Vir Chakra’ for his outstanding bravery, indomitable spirit and sacrifice.

As a token of love for the troops, the Governor presented copies of the book ‘The Saga of a Brave heart: Lt Col Ajit V Bhandarkar, Shaurya Chakra’ written by his VIR NARI.