ADVERTISEMENT

DIRANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), who is on a four-day tour to West Kameng and Tawang Districts to participate in the AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV, interacted with the Gaon Burahs at Dirang in West Kameng District on 26th September 2021. He advised them, inter alia, about COVID Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.

The Governor impressed upon the villagers that to defeat the COVID 19 virus, there must be a concerted effort by everyone particularly the youth and Gaon Burahs to strictly adhere to effective use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, social distancing, i.e. ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’ and taking the COVID protection vaccine, its two doses, at the earliest, without any apprehension of any kind.

The Governor said that as part of AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV, let us pledge to fight and defeat this COVID Pandemic.

Highly pleased by interacting with the village people, the Governor advised them to participate with positive contribution in all developmental activities undertaken by the State Government. He said that support to the Government’s developmental plans is the best welfare measure for them, their family, neighbour and whole community.

As a token of affection, the Governor presented them with essential daily utility items, before leaving for Tawang.

Continuing her endeavour to promote traditional loin loom weaving among the womenfolk, Mrs Neelam Misra distributed yarn to the weavers on the occasion.