Arunachal: Tawang MLA calls on the Governor

TAWANG- The MLA of Tawang and Advisor for Mines, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Tsering Tashi called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Bumla Cottage, 190 Mtn Bde, Tawang on 27th September 2021. They discussed about developmental issues, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and tourism.

The Governor, who travelled from Itanagar to Tawang by road, emphasised on harnessing the nature’s bounty and tourism potential through films and tourism activities. Impressed by famed Jung Fall, he suggested for laser show on the waterfall.

The Governor called for taking the development activities of the State Government to the door of the remotest house of the State. This will ensure that benefits of the government programmes reach the last man in the queue, he said while underscoring that at the same time every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh must positively contribute to the socio-economic progress of the State.

The Governor commended the MLA for the exemplary Civil- Military relationship in the district and said that it is very important for development of the remote areas and national security. He stressed for strengthening the bonhomie between the security forces and the local population.

The Governor discussed about youth development, self-employment and instilling of the spirit of entrepreneurship among the people.

The Local MLA expressed gratitude to the Governor for his visit to the remote District and his concerns about the developmental projects of the State in the district.