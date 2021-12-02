Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

ZIRO- The Deputy commissioner, Lower Subansiri District with the departmental heads of the district held a review meeting on SDGs here today at DC Conference Hall, Ziro to follow up and comprehensively review progress in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The review meeting aimed at promoting critical understanding of sustainable developmental issues, enhancing governance capacity, and strengthening public servants awareness of their active roles in contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

In the Review meeting, it was also discussed to mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fighting inequalities and tackling climate action. While ensuring that no one is left behind, it was also discussed about the huge efforts that are being made and to identify future actions for accelerating progress towards the SDGs.

Project Director, DRDA Neelam Teji urged the NRLM Lower Subansiri District to submit the detail status report of registered SHGs of both the blocks of Lower Subansiri to the office of DRDA.

The SDGs review meeting was presided over by Joram Tatum, District Planning Officer, Lower Subansiri District.

DDSE Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin highlighted in the review meeting for not enrolling students in Govt. schools without Aadhar Card and bank accounts which is now mandatory.

At the end of SDGs review meeting DC Lower Subansiri directed all the Govt. employees of the district not to leave the station and the order in this regard has already been issued to all concerned departments.