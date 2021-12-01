Arunachal

Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

December 1, 2021
ITANAGAR-  The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal D. K. Patnaik, called on the  Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st December  2021. They discussed about the national security and humanitarian missions of the Indian Air Force in the State.

The Governor said that the Indian Air Force has always been very prompt in attending to humanitarian missions in the State. It has cemented a strong trust with the people of Arunachal Pradesh by their helpful assignments, he said while sharing the gratefulness of the people of the State to the Indian Air Force.

The Governor suggested to the Eastern Air Chief to conduct awareness campaigns about recruitment by all the Indian Air Forces present in the State. Such initiative will motivate and encourage youth of the State to join the Indian Armed Forces, the Governor said.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command assured the Governor of the best support and assistance from the IAF to the people and the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

