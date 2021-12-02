Arunachal: Indigenous faith followers celebrates Indigenous Faith day

PASIGHAT( By Maksam Tayeng)- Along with the rest of the state of Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam, the Indigenous Faith Day was celebrated with much pomp and show here at Pasighat today with huge participation of indigenous faith followers from all the villages of East Siang district.

The indigenous faith day was marked by carrying out a massive rally covering the township of Pasighat and the programme was led by Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat.

The celebrations are being held with religious fervour at different towns and villages including Pasighat, HQ of East Siang district from where Indigenous faith movements began under the leadership of Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo.

The day is celebrated to protect and promote the indigenous faith and tribal tradition to keep the ethnic identity of the local tribes, said Ajem Tayeng, President, Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat.

While Tamat Gamoh, an active member of Indigenous Faith believer also raised a serious need for preserving and protecting the indigenous faith by stating that the alien foreign faiths are affecting and impeding the indigenous faith.