Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo today called for concerted efforts amongst all the stakeholders for successful implementation of tourism programmes and policies in the state.

Attending an interaction program with various tourism stakeholders including tour operators, homestay owners, officials and others at State Food Craft Institute near IG Park here as a part of ‘Restarting tourism activities post pandemic’, Nakap Nalo said though Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry all over the world, the state need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities in full swing.

The minister also suggested for building permanent road maps to implement tourism projects successful in coming days.

While regretting the past actions of the department for constructing hundreds of useless assets which has become burden and liability for the state govt, he encouraged the tour operator to take over such non-functional assets for tourism utility, adding the govt will prefer lessee with person from tourism background.

The minister also suggested to organise workshops like the one that was organized at Responsible Tourism Conclave, Namsai by Outlook Group . He also put forward for the training program for tour operator, tour guide etc.

Nampong MLA and Advisor to Tourism Minister Laisam Simai asked the people to drop the misconception of building tourism infrastructure like constructing lodge, way side amenities etc instead asked them to focus on human resources development and other result oriented activities.

Informing that the state has lots of resources to be sold to the outside world, he suggested for healthy and positive competition among the tour operators.

While directing the tourism officials to be more proactive, he called for investing and focussing in potential area instead of investing every where.

Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori suggested to conduct a FAM tour for tour operators to NE states and also suggested to put more leverage on places which are yet to be explored.

She also encouraged the new tour operators to curate a new tour package starting from TCL to Kra-Daadi. Emphasizing on security of the tourist as utmost important, the secretary also asked the tour operator to be prepared for any untoward incidents.

Deputy director Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam suggested for DTO’s meet on zonal basis so that all DTOs can take part in developmental activities.

She also suggested to conduct a FAM tour for tour operator, influencers and bloggers in NE states.

She further emphasize on holding a coordination meeting with the line departments like department of art & culture, environment & forest and research for streamlining tourist product in tourist interest places within the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator president John Panye called for inclusion of tourism stake holders in District Tourism Promotion Council for effective functioning within the district.

Stating that it is high time to prepare a new road map to make state a best tourist destination of the world, Panye asked for destination promotion to those places which have less promotion.

Chairman, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) North-east Chapter Oken Tayeng put forward on preparedness of security and safety to avoid any eventuality especially in adventure activities.

He also suggested for balancing tourism promotion activities in every part of the state.

APTOA adviser Tsering Wange called for promotion of tourism destination through social media platform like facebook, YouTube, blog etc.

SS Kar, head, faculty of SFCI also spoke in presence of Tourism Assistant Directors Komni Pertin, Tate Tatak, TIO Danyi Mamung and others.