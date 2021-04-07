Arunachal: Pema Khandu kickstarts Trans Arunachal Drive 2021

NAMSAI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today flagged off the Trans-Arunachal Drive 2021 from Namsai, an initiative to boost adventure tourism in the state.

Eminent journalists, bloggers and tour operators are taking part in the 12-day drive along the Trans Arunachal highway from Namsai to Tawang. The drive will also touch remote locations like Dong and Geku.

The iconic trip is being powered by Mahindra Adventure.

The drive spans 2500 km and will culminate on April 18 next at Tawang. The road excursion is expected to offer a chance to experience the ‘Unexplored Paradise’, that is Arunachal Pradesh, in the most unique way possible.

Welcoming all participants, Khandu hoped that at the end of the rip, they will have a positive outlook of the state and understand its potentials in the tourism sector.

“Once you go back, I believe you will carry pleasant memories and unforgettable experiences and become ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh in your respective fields,” he said.

Khandu specifically thanked Miss World Japan 2016, Priyanka Yoshikawa and top business leaders representing JK tyre and Mahindra Adventure who are taking part in the trip.

“This adventurous event will put forward Arunachal as a major driving destination,” he expressed optimism.

Organized by the state Department of Tourism, the event is being managed by Motorsports Club of Arunachal. The trip has being undertaken by Mahindra Adventure with specially prepared adventure vehicles with service along with JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and a host of other associate sponsors.

“We hope to bring the tourism industry back on its feet after the unprecedented 2020. We hope to provide a memorable experience to the members as they discover the boundless cultural steams in a giant patch of unexplored green on the country’s map.

The entire state is a perfect ground for adventure sports and has emerged as the favourite driving destination of the Northeast region of India. With travellers joining us from different states of the country, we have ensured strict measures to guarantee a healthy and safe stay,” Khandu said.

The 15 days, one-of-a-kind, expedition will traverse from the High altitudes of the Himalayas cutting across the entire length of the state of Arunachal to the sub-tropical forests. Through the drive, the enthusiasts would witness a confluence of the country’s first sun rays, pristine scenery, an array of flora and fauna, beautiful monasteries, along tribal culture and tradition.

The Trans-Arunachal Highway, also called NH13, is a two-lane highway project extending from Tawang in the western part of the state to Kanubari in the east covering 1,559 km.

The Highway connects the district headquarters and other important places and help greatly in reducing the isolation of the people of the state. There is no other road in the entire country that can match the beauty, landscape, road condition, and wilderness of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

Propagating a safe environment, the trip is being conducted with a series of stringent safety protocols in line with the government mandate.

Host of dignitaries were present during the flag-off from Namsai’s iconic landmark, the Kongmu Kham or the Golden Pagoda, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Tourism minister Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and legislators Chow Zignu Namchoom, Laisam Simai, Jikke Tako, Hayang Mangfi, Ojing Tasing and Kumsi Sidisow.