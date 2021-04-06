Arunachal
Centre sanctioned Rs 1,139.12-cr highway projects for Arunachal Pradesh
ITANAGAR- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned four projects of 52.4-km worth Rs 1,139.12 crore for Arunachal Pradesh during 2020-21, tweeted the Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.
All the Arunachal Pradesh projects will be undertaken on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. These projects are-
- 4-Laning of Itanagar to Bandardewa section of NH-415 (Package-C) on EPC Mode in the state of has been approved with a budget Rs. 437.6 Cr.
- Strengthening of road from Holongi to Itanagar section of NH-415 on EPC Mode has been approved with a budget Rs. 22.5 Cr.
- 4-Laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 (Package-B) on EPC Mode has been approved with a budget Rs. 496.47 Cr.
- Widening of existing road 2-Lane with paved shoulder from Hukanjuri to Khonsa section of NH-315A (Package-C) on EPC mode has been approved with a budget Rs. 182.55 Cr.