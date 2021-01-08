Arunachal: Parasuram Kund project will boost the sources of livelihood of the local people: Governor

ITANAGAR- State Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, accompanied by Secretary Tourism Smt Sadhana Deori called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th January 2021. The discussed about development of Parasuram Kund.

The Governor said that Parasuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the most sacred places for pilgrimage in the country and large numbers of people, including believers and tourists visit the holy site throughout the year. During Makar Sanskranti, thousands of people take holy dip at the site in Lohit River. To make the place convenient for the visitors and at the same to maintain the sanctity, an inclusive development of the Kund was proposed by the State Government and Rs. 3787.74 lakhs have been sanctioned for it by Central Government, he said.

The Governor conveyed gratitude to the Central Government for sanctioning the project. He said the site, which has immense religious importance will have huge beneficial impact on the socio-economic development of the area and boost the sources of livelihood of the local people.

The Governor said that with sanctioning of the project, there will be improvement of the steps leading to the ‘Kund’ for the old and elderly pilgrims, better services and safe and suitable accommodation for the visitors. Other innovative measures for making the trip to Parasuram Kund easy and comfortable are included in the project, the Governor said.

The Governor emphasised that the project must be completed with at earliest and no slippage is acceptable in its completion timeframe. The fund provided must on the ground be strictly utilized as planned in letter and spirit. He suggested that Er. Atop Lego, Chief Engineer (Design & Planning), Public Works Department, who has been working on the survey and investigation since Day One may be asked to assist the implementation of the project.

Minister Tourism assured the Governor his personal monitoring of project as once completed, the project will enhance the tourism sector in the State. He thanked the Governor, who have been pursuing it with the Central Government for its approval.