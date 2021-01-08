Arunachal:  Field day on Mushroom conducted at Rayang Moli in East Siang

PASIGHAT: The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom, College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (CAU), Pasighat, conducted Field Day on Mushroom at on Friday at Neyi Modi Mushroom unit Rayang Moli.

Dr RC Shakywar, PI of AICRP on Mushroom Project give the importance of field day at farmers field and hands on training of oyster mushroom cultivation and briefed the farmers on the spawn production unit at his department and the initiatives taken up by the ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, Himachal Pradesh for promotion of mushroom cultivation in the NEH region.

Dr Shakywar also elaborated the nutritional, medicinal and economic value of different kinds of mushroom cultivated in the state and country. Which types of mushroom species are suitable for this particular area?

Mr. S.M. Hussain, I/c. Head of the KVK, spoke on the importance of mushroom cultivation in the district and its nutritional values with Mushroom fish cultivation at the area.

Mr. Hussain encouraged mushroom growers in the district and opined that such programmes should be organized on a regular basis to bring more awareness and knowledge among the farming community on the need and importance of mushroom cultivation.

Mr. Toge Riba, SMS Plant Protection, KVK, CHF, CAU, Pasighat, made the mushroom growers aware of extension activities taken up by the department for benefit of farmers of the district. Briefed the gathering about the mushroom extension activities are performed by CHF and KVK for the benefit of farming community. Mr. Riba also emphasized on proper management of mushroom units and use of quality spawn and proven technologies.

Forty five female mushroom grower’s from Rayang Moli, Debing, Ngorlung, Ruksin, Niglok attended the programme.