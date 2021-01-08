Arunachal: TRIMHS outreach programme to reach unreached people: Dr Jini

NAHARLAGUN ( By Pradeep Kumar )- Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TIRHMS) has planned an outreach programme to justify its motto “affordable, accessible, accountable, reachable and assured” services by reaching the unreached people , said TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini said here on Friday.

A 35-member team comprising of 22 doctors including specialists would begin its maiden week-long programme to Upper Siang district headquarters Yingkiyong and conduct health camps at Mosing, Tuting and Yingkiyong, located along Indo-China border. The patients would be diagnosed, given medicines on the spot and if needed referred to TRIMHS for further treatment, he added.

This being first medical college of Arunachal Pradesh though made functional in August 2018, but this event would give first hand experiences to TIRHMS faculty members and students about life of people living in far-flung and remote areas of this hilly state and problems faced by them in availing health services by reaching their door steps, Dr Jini said.

It would motivate ‘Team TRIMHS’ to serve the needy and poor people of Arunachal Pradesh with dedication, Said Dr Jini, who was flanked by TRIMHS ODS Dr Rajen Kombo.

Dr Jini-led ‘Team TRIMHS’ deserves applause for conceiving the idea of outreach programme to conduct health camps as present state government has attached top priority to health sector, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, adding he would attend all three camps.

It may be recalled here that Dr Jini as chief medical superintendent of General Hospital (present TRIMHS) along with senior surgeon Dr KK Dey had set up Siang Health Mission in 2006 and conducted numerous outreach health camps within the state and neighbouring state of Assam to offer free health services to thousands of poor and needy people.

“I am dying. The treatment by specialists at my sick bed is a blessing from the heaven to make my death less painful”, was the comment of 80-year-old Goto Ngomdir, during two-day camp at Ngomdir village in West Siang district in May 2006 to put the seal of success of such voluntary efforts.

That was why Dr Jini was conferred with prestigious Paul Harrison Award-2018 for upholding the motto of Christian Medical College (CMC) “Not to be ministered unto, but to minister”.