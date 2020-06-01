Itanagar: Flood victims of capital region gets immediate relief from Admin

Itanagar- The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom handed over immediate relief under NDRF amounting to Rs 3800 per family to the flood victims of Capital Region today. The flood was a result of incessant rain since the last few days and had affected many locations in the Capital Region. Altogether, a total of 82 victims were identified, out of which 10 were provided the relief amount today in presence of DACO cum I/c DDMO Tem Kaya.

The DC urged them to refrain from staying at such vulnerable locations. As monsoon has approached, the DC has also appealed the denizens to remain alert and avoid building houses in such locations. Further, the DC informed that damage assessment if any would be carried out by the Damage Assessment Committee and the same would be forwarded to the higher authorities.

As highlighted by one of the victims regarding losing of important documents during the flood, the DC asked them to re apply for the same and assured all necessary help from his end.